Robert Kiyosaki Warns of Global Crash; Predicts Silver Will Soar to $200 by 2026
Robert Kiyosaki says the biggest global crash has begun and warns that AI will cause job and real estate losses.
Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, says the biggest crash in history has begun.
He says the crash will affect the US, Europe, and Asia.
AI Will Cause Job and Real Estate Collapse
Kiyosaki believes AI is wiping out jobs fast.
He says when jobs disappear, office and residential real estate will also fall.
This, he claims, is a major reason for the coming global crash.
Silver Will Give Strong Returns
Kiyosaki says silver is the best and safest investment right now.
He said:
Silver is around $50 per ounce today
It may reach $70 soon
It could hit $200 per ounce by 2026
If this happens, silver could cost more than ₹6 lakh per kg in India.
He says silver investors will profit, even when other markets fall.
Gold and Crypto Will Hold Value
Kiyosaki advises people to buy gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.
He believes these assets will stay valuable during the crash.
People Fear Market Collapse
Because of his warning, many fear that stock markets may collapse in the coming months.
