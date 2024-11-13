Russia plans to boost birthrate with 'Ministry of Sex'

Moscow: Russia is considering establishing a ‘Ministry of Sex’ in its latest move to tackle country's declining birthrate. Nina Ostanina, a loyalist to President Vladimir Putin and chairperson of the Russian parliament's committee on Family Protection, Paternity, Maternity and Childhood, is looking into a plea demanding such a ministry, according to reports.

Officials in the country are looking at myriad ideas to meet Putin's call to halt the demographic decline, said to have worsened by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, resulting in significant loss of lives since it began in February 2022.

Here are some of the key proposals made to boost the birth rate in Russia:

1 No internet and light

Among the suggested ideas, one is to turn off the internet and even lights between 10 PM and 2 AM to encourage couples to get involved in intimate activities.

2 Incentives for mothers

Paying money to stay-at-home women, who are raising their children and doing housework, is also among the suggestions. This can be included in their pension calculations.

3 Pay for first dates

Another suggestion is that the government start paying people for their first dates -- up to 5,000 Roubles (around Rs 4,395).

4 Wedding night payment

Public funding of wedding nights in hotels for couples is also said to be under consideration. This involves payment of up to 26,300 Roubles (Rs 23,122) in the hope of promoting pregnancies. As per local media, the proposal for the 'Ministry of Sex' to take charge of initiatives to boost birthrate was raised in a plea organised by GlavPR agency.

In Khabarovsk, for instance, female students in the 18 to 23 age group may receive up to £900 (roughly Rs 97,311) on the birth of a child under the new initiative. The amount stands at £8,500 (around Rs 9,19,052) for a firstborn in Chelyabinsk. The compensation differs depending on the region.

Dr Yevgeny Shestopalov, a regional health minister, said that Russians could use coffee and lunch breaks in offices and factories to engage in "procreation". In Moscow, authorities have reportedly asked female public sector workers to fill out intimate questionnaires about sex and menstruation. Those who refuse to answer are being ordered to attend doctors' appointments.