Live
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
Just In
Russia ready to supply gas to Europe via safe Nord Stream 2: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Germany does not resume the operation of the surviving pipe of Nord Stream 2, although Moscow is ready to supply gas through it, local media reported.
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Germany does not resume the operation of the surviving pipe of Nord Stream 2, although Moscow is ready to supply gas through it, local media reported.
"The matter is not only about Nord Stream 1, which was blown up. Nord Stream 2 was damaged, but one pipe is safe and sound, and gas can be supplied to Europe through it, but Germany does not open it," Putin said in an interview with US media personality Tucker Carlson, published on Friday.
"There is another route through Poland, the Yamal-Europe pipeline, it is also possible to carry a large flow," he said, adding that, however, Poland closed it, TASS reported.
The Nord Stream pipelines, which transported natural gas from Russia to European markets via Germany, were severely damaged in September 2022 after blasts in the Baltic Sea, Xinhua news agency reported.