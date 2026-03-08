Russia shares intel with Iran on US targets

Washington: In what is being reported as the first indication that Russia might be seeking to get involved in the war US and Israel launched against Iran a week ago, officials familiar with US intelligence have reportedly said that Moscow shared information with Tehran that could aid the Iranians in striking American warships, aircraft as well as other assets.

The US intelligence has not uncovered that Russia is directing Iran on what to do with the information as the US and Israel continue their bombardment and Iran fires in retaliation, the Associated Press reported, citing two officials familiar with US intel who spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to comment publicly. If at all the claims by the two above-mentioned sources are true, it is the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war that the US and Israel launched on Iran a week ago.