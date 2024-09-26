Russia to continue cooperation with UN to ensure global food security: Deputy FM

Moscow: Russia will continue cooperation with the United Nations (UN) to ensure access to Russian food products on global markets, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

Speaking to RIA Novosti, a Russian news agency, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly High-Level Week 2024 in New York, Vershinin reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to global food security, particularly for developing countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

As a key player in ensuring global food security, Russia will continue its dialogue with the UN on this issue, said Vershinin, Xinhua news agency reported.

However, he noted that the collaboration between Russia and the UN over the past two years has not yielded significant results.

"Regrettably, we have to acknowledge that despite two years of joint efforts, no meaningful progress has been achieved," he said.

The high-level week gathers hundreds of heads of state and foreign ministers. Throughout the five-day session, delegates from around the world discuss a range of global issues, including international security, conflict prevention, climate change, and socio-economic challenges.