Just In
Russian Foreign Minister arrives in New York, to chair UNSC meetings
New York: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in New York early Tuesday, India time, to chair the upcoming meetings of the UN Security Council within the framework of Moscow's UNSC Presidency this month.
Lavrov is scheduled to chair a meeting on 'Multilateral cooperation in the interest of a more just, democratic, and sustainable world order' later in the day.
️"Russia holds the Security Council presidency this month. We will discuss multilateral cooperation and ensuring equal and indivisible security. Of course, we will also raise the issue of the West trying to manipulate everything and everyone", Lavrov said before arriving in New York.
Other subsequent meetings under Russia's rotating monthly presidency include on the situation in the Middle East (July 17) and the cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organisations in maintaining international peace and security (July 19).