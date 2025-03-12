Russian National Detained After Cargo Ship Collides with U.S. Tanker Off UK Coast

A Russian national has been identified as the captain of the cargo ship that collided with a U.S. tanker off the coast of England, leading to a massive fire, a jet fuel spill, and one person feared dead. The incident occurred on March 10, when the Solong, a Portugal-flagged cargo ship, crashed into the MV Stena Immaculate, a U.S.-flagged tanker transporting fuel for the American military.

The 59-year-old captain of the Solong was detained by UK authorities and is under suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence. The ship's 14 crew members include Russian and Filipino nationals, with one person still missing and presumed dead.

The collision ignited a massive fire on the Solong and caused significant environmental concerns, as jet fuel spilled into the sea. However, U.S.-based Crowley Ship Management, which oversees the MV Stena Immaculate, reported that all 23 crew members onboard were safe and accounted for.

The Solong had undergone several inspections, including one in Dublin last July, where it was found to have multiple deficiencies, including issues with steering safety, inadequate alarms, and improperly maintained survival equipment. A second inspection in Scotland last October also found two additional deficiencies, although the ship was not detained after either inspection.

U.K. authorities have stated they do not suspect foul play in the incident. The Solong remains afloat and is still on fire as of Wednesday, though officials believe it is unlikely to sink. Meanwhile, efforts to mitigate environmental damage and assess air quality continue.

The MV Stena Immaculate was part of the U.S. government’s Tanker Security Program, which contracts commercial vessels to transport fuel for the military when needed. Crowley has been working closely with U.K. agencies to support incident response and minimize the environmental impact of the collision.