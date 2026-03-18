Russian Oil Tanker Diverts To India Amid Global Energy Crisis

A Russian oil tanker originally headed for China has altered its course mid-journey and is now making its way to India, reflecting shifting global energy dynamics amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The vessel, Aqua Titan, carrying Russian Urals crude, is expected to reach New Mangalore port on March 21. It had initially set sail from a Baltic Sea port with China’s Rizhao as its destination before making a sudden turnaround in Southeast Asian waters.

This change comes as India ramps up its crude oil imports following disruptions in Middle Eastern supplies. The tensions escalated after Iran restricted movement through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route that handles a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.

With supply concerns rising, India has moved quickly to secure alternative sources, purchasing large volumes of Russian oil in a short span. Reports suggest multiple tankers have similarly redirected their routes toward India instead of China in recent weeks.

Another tanker carrying crude from Kazakhstan has also changed course and is now headed to India’s west coast, further indicating a broader shift in global oil trade patterns.

Despite regional tensions, Indian vessels continue to navigate the Strait of Hormuz. Recently, Indian-flagged LPG carriers successfully reached ports in Gujarat, ensuring continued energy supply.

Overall, the diversion of oil shipments highlights India’s strategic response to the evolving energy crisis, as it seeks to maintain stable fuel supplies amid geopolitical uncertainty.