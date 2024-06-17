Live
- Congress to corner Maha govt on drought & farmers' distress during monsoon session: Nana Patole
- Rescue operation over, focus on restoration now, says Railway Minister after visiting train accident site
- Heavy Rain Lash Hyderabad, Residents Urged to Stay Vigilant
- SHRM introduces enhanced categories for 13th edition of HR Excellence Awards
- Sharad Pawar urges Shinde to call meeting to mull ways to end drought in Pune District
- Russian President Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam
- BJP Expected To Retain Speaker's Post In 18th Lok Sabha, Deputy Speaker Role For NDA Ally
- Athletics: Neeraj Chopra to take part in Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland
- JD(U) MP Devesh Chandra Thakur Sparks Controversy With Remarks On Muslim And Yadav Communities
- Complete irrigation projects on time, Majhi tells officers
Just In
Russian President Putin to visit North Korea, Vietnam
Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a two-day visit to Pyongyang starting Tuesday, his first trip to North Korea in 24 years.
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a two-day visit to Pyongyang starting Tuesday, his first trip to North Korea in 24 years.
"At the invitation of Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin will pay a friendly state visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on June 18-19," the Kremlin's press service reported on Monday.
The President's office added that Putin will then travel to Hanoi on a two-day visit to Vietnam starting June 19.
It was widely anticipated that Putin, who last visited Pyongyang back in July 2000 shortly after becoming the Russian President for the first time, will pay a reciprocal visit to North Korea following Kim Jong-un's official visit to the Russian Far East in September 2023.
The visit to Hanoi takes place at the invitation of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong.
The Kremlin detailed that meetings will be held in Hanoi with Trong, President To Lam, Prime Minister of the Government Pham Minh Tinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man.
"It is planned to discuss the state and prospects for the further development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in the trade, economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian fields, as well as to exchange views on current issues on the international and regional agenda. As a result of the negotiations, a joint statement will be adopted and a number of bilateral documents will be signed," the Kremlin stated.