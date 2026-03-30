Saudi, Egypt and Turkiye FMs in Pakistan to discuss war

Islamabad: ForeignMinisters of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkiye are in Pakistan on Sunday to attend a two-day quadrilateral summit organised to find a way to de-escalate the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad, while their Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reached here on Sunday at the invitation of Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The summit is Pakistan's attempt to broker peace in West Asia. Dar held bilateral talks with his counterparts from Egypt and Turkiye on Sunday on the sidelines of the summit. He is expected to hold talks with his Saudi counterpart separately as well. During the visit, the leaders will hold consultations on regional developments and also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the FO added.

The FO said the visiting foreign ministers will hold "in-depth discussions on a range of issues, including efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region". Separately, the FO in a midnight post on X said that Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and "discussed the evolving regional situation and ongoing developments". Dar said that he emphasised the need for de-escalation, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path for lasting peace.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday said it carried out a "wide-scale wave of strikes" targeting the Iranian military infrastructure in the "heart" of Tehran.

In a post on X, the IDF said the operation targeted multiple sites linked to the "Iranian terror regime", including dozens of weapons storage and production facilities.

According to the X post, several temporary command centres were also dismantled during the strikes, including locations where commanders were reportedly operating.

The IDF added that ballistic missile production and storage facilities, aerial defence systems, and observation posts were among the targets hit in the operation.