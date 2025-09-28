SDBBS Hosts Annual Chandi Homa 2025 with Devotion, Community Spirit, and Recognition of Young Achievers

Live
Singapore Dakshina Bharata Brahmana Sabha (SDBBS) successfully celebrated Devi's glory by organising the Chandi Homam on 28Sep2025. About 350 devotees participated in this annual Chandi Homa event and embraced the divine energy. Chandi Homa is a sacred event that the Sabha has been conducting every year for over 30 years to invoke the blessings of the Chandi Ma.
Program started with Ganapathi Pooja & Kalasa Sthapanam. Then Ganapathi, Navagraha Homam was done followed by Kavacha, Argala, Keelaka chants and then Devi Mahathmya Parayana Homam. Suhasini Pooja was also conducted followed by Poornahuthi, Deeparadhana & Upachara Pooja. The vibrant chanting of Devi Mahatyam bought a lively and spiritual ambience and added divinity to the event.
SDBBS president thanked and felicitated volunteers who have been helping Sabha’s events. Sabha also recognises the young students who have done well in their primary, secondary & university education. Education Merit Awards were presented to them. The event ended with Lunch Prasadam distribution to all devotees.
SDBBS President Karthik, Secretary Balaji Ramaswamy and the event lead Sairam Kalyanasundaram expressed thanks to the Sabha priests (Vijay, Kannan and Karthik) and all the volunteeres for the support in making this event a grand success.