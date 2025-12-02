  1. Home
  2. News
  3. International
News

Section 144 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as Rumours About Imran Khan Grow

  • Created On:  2 Dec 2025 4:02 PM IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan
X

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan

Rumours about Imran Khan’s health are rising, and the government has imposed Section 144 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to control protests.

There are many rumours about Imran Khan’s health. The government has not shared any update or video. PTI supporters are worried. Some reports even said he may have died.

Section 144 in Islamabad

The government has put Section 144 in place in Islamabad. It will stay from 18 November 2025 to 18 January 2026. This rule bans gatherings, protests and rallies.

Restrictions in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi has also put Section 144 in place for three days, from 1 to 3 December. PTI leaders say Imran Khan has been kept alone for almost a month. Supporters plan to protest even with the ban.

Tags

Imran Khan health rumoursSection 144 IslamabadSection 144 RawalpindiPTI protestsImran Khan newsPakistan political tension
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Thamma on Prime Video: Rashmika–Ayushmann Film Now Available for ₹349 Rental

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Thamma is now streaming on Prime Video on a ₹349 rental basis.

Thamma on Prime Video: Rashmika–Ayushmann Film Now Available for ₹349 Rental

National News

More
Share it
X