Section 144 in Islamabad and Rawalpindi as Rumours About Imran Khan Grow

There are many rumours about Imran Khan’s health. The government has not shared any update or video. PTI supporters are worried. Some reports even said he may have died.

Section 144 in Islamabad

The government has put Section 144 in place in Islamabad. It will stay from 18 November 2025 to 18 January 2026. This rule bans gatherings, protests and rallies.

Restrictions in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi has also put Section 144 in place for three days, from 1 to 3 December. PTI leaders say Imran Khan has been kept alone for almost a month. Supporters plan to protest even with the ban.