Serbian Parliament Erupts Into Chaos as Lawmaker Suffers Stroke Amid Protest

Serbia’s parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday as opposition lawmakers threw smoke grenades and tear gas inside the chamber in a protest against the government and in support of student demonstrators. Amid the Serbian parliament violence, some MPs unrolled a banner reading, “Serbia rises up to bring down the regime,” while others engaged in violent clashes with security guards. The room quickly filled with thick smoke from a smoke bomb attack in parliament, escalating the situation.

During the Serbian parliament incident, three members of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), including a pregnant woman, were injured. Most alarmingly, a lawmaker suffered a stroke during the chaos, according to CNN’s Serbian affiliate, N1.

This event marks a dramatic intensification of the ongoing political unrest in Serbia, which has seen widespread demonstrations challenging the leadership of President Aleksandar Vučić. The protests originally ignited after a tragic incident in November, when the collapse of a railway station canopy in Novi Sad killed 15 people. Many believe the tragedy was caused by corruption and shoddy construction, sparking the Serbia protests that have continued for months.

During Tuesday’s disturbances, some opposition lawmakers held up signs demanding “justice for the killed,” referring to the victims of the Novi Sad tragedy. Outside the parliament, demonstrators observed a moment of silence, one for each of the 15 victims.

The government, led by President Vučić, has struggled to address the Serbian parliament chaos. While dismissing the protests as being orchestrated by foreign powers, the government has also made attempts at conciliation. The Serbian parliament attack came after Vučić announced in January that Prime Minister Miloš Vučević would resign, a move seen as an attempt to deflect responsibility from the president. However, many protesters believe this is insufficient to address the systemic issues.

“The resignation is not enough. We won’t let you pull the wool over our eyes again,” said Engjellushe Morina, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, echoing the sentiments of the demonstrators.

Following the lawmaker health crisis, Prime Minister Vučević visited lawmaker Jasmina Obradović, who had suffered a stroke during the chaos. In a social media post, Vučević expressed hope that both Obradović and Serbia would “overcome this ordeal.”

The Serbian parliament attack also came as the legislature was set to discuss 62 items, including a vote on the dismissal of Speaker Ana Brnabić. Despite the smoke grenades thrown and continued disruptions by opposition MPs, Brnabić vowed that parliament would not back down, labeling the MPs responsible for the disorder “terrorists.”

This Serbian parliament violence highlights the growing political crisis in the country. With protests continuing across Serbia, the unrest shows no signs of abating as citizens demand justice and reforms.