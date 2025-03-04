Serbia's Parliament Erupts into Chaos, Three Lawmakers Injured in Violent Clash

Tensions in Serbia’s parliament erupted into violence on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, as smoke bombs and flares were thrown during a heated session, leaving at least three lawmakers injured, one of them seriously.

The chaos unfolded as lawmakers gathered to vote on a law to increase funding for university education. However, opposition parties protested, arguing the session was illegal unless the resignation of Prime Minister Miloš Vučević and his government was first confirmed.

The disruption began about an hour into the session when opposition members blew whistles and displayed a banner reading, “Serbia has risen so the regime would fall!” As tensions escalated, footage from the Assembly hall showed lawmakers clashing, followed by the launch of smoke bombs, flares, and other objects, including eggs and water bottles.

Serbia’s Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabić condemned the opposition, calling them a “terrorist gang” and reported that one of the injured lawmakers was in serious condition.

This incident is the latest episode in a growing political crisis in Serbia, where months of anti-corruption protests have challenged the populist government. Prime Minister Vučević resigned in January following the deadly collapse of a concrete canopy in northern Serbia in November, which killed 15 people and sparked criticism of widespread corruption. However, his resignation cannot take effect without parliamentary confirmation, which remains stalled due to opposition demands.

The ongoing unrest highlights the intense political divisions in the Balkans, with opposition parties insisting that the government has no legitimate authority to pass new laws without first addressing the resignation issue.