Seven killed, six injured in Philippine truck crash

A truck smashed into people and cars in Cotabato province in Philippines on Thursday, killing at least seven people and injuring six others, police said.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Richie Desulga said the accident happened in the morning on a highway in Makilala town, when the truck hauling sacks of fertilisers lost control and plowed into people, vehicles, and a roadside house, Xinhua news agency reported.

Videos posted on social media showed victims buried under sacks of fertilisers that fell off the truck.

Desulga said the six injured were taken to a local hospital.

