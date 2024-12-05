Live
- Assam Cabinet expansion: Four MLAs to be sworn in as Ministers on Dec 7
- SC quashes defamation case against Union minister Murugan
- Indian Coast Guard And Pakistan MSA Rescue 12 Crew Members In Arabian Sea
- Orthodox Vs. Jacobite Syrian Church In Kerala
- DK Shivakumar Denies Allegations Of Power Show, Stresses Congress Unity
- Development in Praveen Nettaru Murder Case
- RG Kar tragedy: Victim’s parents open social media account seeking support for justice
- Karnataka Lokayukta Criticizes ED For Sharing MUDA Scam Details With Media
- Telangana Thalli Statue to be Unveiled on December 9
- Trichy SP Alleges Harassment By NTK Cadres, Criticizes Social Media Platforms
Just In
Seven killed, six injured in Philippine truck crash
Highlights
A truck smashed into people and cars in Cotabato province in Philippines on Thursday, killing at least seven people and injuring six others, police...
A truck smashed into people and cars in Cotabato province in Philippines on Thursday, killing at least seven people and injuring six others, police said.
Police Chief Master Sergeant Richie Desulga said the accident happened in the morning on a highway in Makilala town, when the truck hauling sacks of fertilisers lost control and plowed into people, vehicles, and a roadside house, Xinhua news agency reported.
Videos posted on social media showed victims buried under sacks of fertilisers that fell off the truck.
Desulga said the six injured were taken to a local hospital.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS