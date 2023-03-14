Seven of dead from San Diego boat capsizes believed to be Mexican: Mexico

  • Menu
At least seven people who died over the weekend when two fishing boats capsized off the coast of San Diego, California are presumed to be Mexican nationals, Mexico's consulate in San Diego said Monday.

In a statement, the consulate said seven of the eight bodies so far recovered were thought to be Mexicans, based on identification some of them were carrying.

