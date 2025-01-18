Several feared dead after gasoline tanker explosion in central Nigeria

Scores of people were believed to have died and many others sustained injuries early Saturday after a tanker laden with gasoline exploded when it overturned, spilling its content on a busy road in Nigeria's north-central state of Niger, a senior official said.

Many residents in the Dikko area of the state were caught in a heavy fire while trying to scoop fuel from the gasoline tanker, said Mohammed Bago, the Niger Governor, in a statement.

"Scores were said to have been burned to death," Bago said, noting those who were not so close to the tanker escaped with injuries. He described the incident as "worrisome, heartbreaking, and unfortunate".

At least 30 people died in the incident, according to a report by The Nation, a local newspaper, which cited local sources, Xinhua news agency reported.

The state government of Niger has called on local humanitarian agencies to rise to the challenge and restore normalcy in the area.

Gasoline tanker explosions are not uncommon in Nigeria, often causing heavy casualties and nationwide grief.

In September, at least 48 people were killed after a gasoline-laden tanker exploded on a busy highway in Niger.

While many Nigerians continue to attribute the incessant incidents to the current economic hardship, which has driven people to desperate actions, including scooping gasoline from fallen tankers, others are calling for stricter traffic regulations to prevent similar disasters.

In October, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed the government's commitment to swiftly reviewing and enhancing fuel transportation safety protocols and directed police to strengthen measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms, to prevent similar incidents from reoccurring.