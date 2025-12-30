She Was Vital To Bangladesh’s Democracy”: Sheikh Hasina Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Passing

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed grief over the death of Bangladesh Nationalist Party chief and ex-premier Begum Khaleda Zia, calling it a deep setback for the country’s political landscape. In a condolence message shared by the Awami League, Hasina acknowledged Khaleda Zia’s historic role as Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister and credited her contributions to the struggle for democratic governance.

Khaleda Zia, who was 80, passed away early Tuesday after a prolonged illness, according to an announcement by the BNP. The party said she died around 6 am, shortly after the morning prayers. A towering figure in Bangladeshi politics, Khaleda Zia served twice as prime minister and remained a central force in the country’s political discourse for decades.

In her message, Hasina said Khaleda Zia’s death marked a significant loss not only for the BNP but also for Bangladesh’s overall political life. She offered prayers for the departed leader’s soul and conveyed condolences to her family, including her son Tarique Rahman, as well as to party members and supporters. Hasina expressed hope that they would find strength and patience to cope with the loss.

Sheikh Hasina and Khaleda Zia were long-time political rivals whose opposing leadership defined Bangladesh’s politics for nearly three decades. Despite their rivalry, Hasina’s message highlighted Khaleda Zia’s enduring legacy and influence on the nation’s democratic journey.

The condolence came at a time when Sheikh Hasina is living in India after being removed from power last year amid widespread unrest in Bangladesh. Khaleda Zia, who had been battling multiple health issues for years, had recently returned to Dhaka after undergoing treatment in the United Kingdom.