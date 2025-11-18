Sheikh Hasina verdict updates Bangladesh asks Indian government to hand over Hasina, Former Minister Kamal

Bangladesh is being affected by massive Bangladesh unrest because supporters from Awami League, Bangladesh's biggest political organization, fought with political parties' members and police in various areas of the country following the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued the death penalty to the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina who was found guilty of crimes against humanity during the course of the student's protests that brought down her government.

Protesters blocked the roads in Dhaka in Dhaka, where they were seen marching, and arguing with police. Police were stationed on the streets in Dhaka and in other parts of the country prior to the expectation of a response to the decision from the ICT. Bangladeshi media reported that police used sound grenades, batons along with tear gas baton charge Bangladesh protesters.

Videos posted on social media depict police following those who are sheikh Hasina supporters who were protestingwith batons and blasts were heard during the time Dhaka was on guard all day.

The main target of demonstrators was Dhanmondi 32 area, which houses the home of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who was the founding the father of Bangladesh and parent of sheikh Hasina as per media reports. The protesters were said to be trying to walk towards the residence to cause damage to the property.

Fight Between Political Groups

Supporters of the Awami League clashed with members of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, which was established by the conveners of last year’s student uprising.

Prior to the announcement of the ruling of the ICT on Monday, Awami League had called for a two-day nationwide strike (bandh) to Sheikh Hasina verdict protest. Hasina has also called the verdict as “politically motivated.”

Hasina has been in exile in Delhi since she was overthrown on August 5th of last year in large anti-government protests.