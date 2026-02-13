Sheikh Hasina’s Delhi Exile In Focus As BNP Returns To Power In Bangladesh

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina continues to live in exile in New Delhi as political power shifts in Dhaka following the return of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The party, led by Tarique Rahman, is poised to form the government nearly two decades after the last BNP-led administration under Khaleda Zia.

Since being forced out of office, Hasina has largely stayed out of public view in India, aside from occasional remarks and rare appearances. During the election campaign, BNP leaders and other political groups repeatedly urged New Delhi to extradite her, particularly after a tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced her to death in connection with a violent crackdown on student protesters during the July uprising.

The BNP’s electoral victory is expected to revive these demands formally. Bangladeshi authorities have already invoked the India–Bangladesh extradition framework, arguing that sheltering individuals convicted of crimes against humanity undermines justice and bilateral relations. Senior BNP figures have framed Hasina’s return as both a legal necessity and a matter of national sovereignty, insisting that ties between the two neighbours must move forward beyond her presence in India.

Tensions between India and Bangladesh had surfaced earlier when Hasina fled Dhaka amid mass protests. With the BNP’s re-entry into parliament, diplomatic pressure on New Delhi is likely to intensify, especially as the new government consolidates power.

India has so far responded cautiously. After the tribunal verdict, New Delhi acknowledged the ruling but indicated that the matter ultimately depends on Hasina herself. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, said Hasina arrived in India under specific circumstances, which would inevitably influence any future decision regarding her stay or return.

As the BNP prepares to govern Bangladesh, the fate of Sheikh Hasina’s exile has emerged as a critical issue shaping the next phase of India–Bangladesh relations.