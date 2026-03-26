Shutdown of US bases, Hormuz transit fees: Iran sets tough terms for ceasefire

Tehran: In response to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for renewed talks, Iran has reportedly set sweeping demands, from shutting down American military bases in the Gulf to ending sanctions and securing control over a key shipping route.

This came even as Tehran publicly rebuffed Washington's claims of ongoing negotiations, saying that there is no chance of a deal between the two adversaries.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Tehran has conveyed that the bar for re-entering negotiations on a ceasefire deal remains high, even as indirect engagement between the two sides takes shape.

Iranian representatives have pushed for the closure of all American bases in the Gulf, financial compensation for wartime damage, and an end to Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah. They have also sought a framework that would allow Iran to collect fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.