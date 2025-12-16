Sikhs of America condemns Bondi terror attack, backs Jewish community

Washington: Sikhs of America strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bondi, Australia, that targeted members of the Jewish community, calling it a “cowardly and heinous” act and an assault on shared human values of peace and coexistence.

The US-based Sikh organization, in a statement, said it “strongly and unequivocally condemns the cowardly and heinous terrorist attack in Bondi, Australia, that targeted members of the Jewish community.”

Describing the violence as “an assault on humanity itself and an attack on the shared values of peace, tolerance, and coexistence,” Sikhs of America expressed solidarity with Jewish communities in Australia and globally.

“We stand in unwavering solidarity with the Jewish community in Australia and around the world during this moment of profound grief and pain,” the statement said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this senseless act of hatred.”

Underscoring that extremism-driven violence threatens societies everywhere and must be confronted collectively, it said: “Violence driven by extremism and bigotry has no place in any society and must be confronted with unity and moral clarity.”

“We also offer our deepest prayers and respect to the courageous bystander, Ahmed Al Ahmed, whose extraordinary bravery in confronting the terrorist helped save several innocent lives,” the organization said. “His selfless actions are a powerful reminder that humanity, courage, and compassion can prevail even in the darkest moments.”

Calling for a broader response beyond any single community, Sikhs of America urged faith leaders, governments, and civil society to work together against hatred and terrorism in all forms.

“Sikhs of America calls upon all communities, faith leaders, and governments to stand together against terrorism, antisemitism, and all forms of hatred, and to work collectively toward a world rooted in peace, mutual respect, and human dignity,” the statement said.

The condemnation adds to a growing chorus of voices from religious and community organizations in the United States denouncing the Bondi attack and expressing solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community.

Sikh organizations in the US have, in recent years, increasingly spoken out against antisemitism and other forms of religious hatred, emphasising shared experiences of discrimination and the need for interfaith cooperation.