Live
- 15 killed, 20 injured in alleged paramilitary attack in Sudan
- Drugs valued at Rs 16 cr seized in Tripura
- Manipur violence: Assam Police mount 24x7 vigil along inter-state border
- The Impact of Wellness Programs on Employee Engagement and Retention
- IS claims responsibility for deadly attack in Afghanistan
- The Future of MSMEs: Embracing Innovation and Sustainability for Growth
- Army chief returns from Nepal after defence cooperation talks
- ‘Vikatakavi’ shines at IFFI, Goa
- Tamannaah highlights the strengths of south Indian cinema
- Shivanna’s ‘BhairathiRanagal’ locks Telugu release date
Just In
Singapore police investigate 95 for illegal moneylending
Highlights
Singaporean police are investigating 95 suspects for unlicensed moneylending following an enforcement operation from November 11 to November 15,...
Singaporean police are investigating 95 suspects for unlicensed moneylending following an enforcement operation from November 11 to November 15, according to a statement from the police.
Preliminary investigations showed that five suspects conducted harassment at debtors' residences and 40 assisted unlicensed moneylenders by carrying out ATM transfers.
The remaining 50 helped illegal moneylenders open and use their bank accounts, Xinhua news agency reported.
Investigations against the suspects, aged from 14 to 76, are ongoing.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS