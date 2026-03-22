'Situation in Israel filled with fear, anxiety': Indian-Israeli influencer

Indian-Israeli influencer, Revital Moses, said on Sunday that the situation in Israel is filled with fear and anxiety, particularly for the civilians living there, as attacks against Israel can take place at any time. She said that people of Israel continue to live their lives between the sirens.

Speaking to IANS, Moses stated that people in Israel move to shelters when missiles are fired at the country, and old people even sleep in the shelters as they are unable to run, and attacks can happen during the night as well.

She said, "We continue our lives in between the sirens. Whether it’s grocery shopping, making videos, working, or children studying, everything happens while the sirens are going off. When missiles are raining down, people try to stay indoors, near shelters, and if possible, even sleep in the shelters, because attacks can happen at one or three in the morning. People who are old sleep in the shelters because they are unable to run. The Israeli resilience has not gone anywhere; we are just trying to live in a different way."

On the current situation in Israel, "I came to Israel in 2020, so it has been six years now. Currently, the situation in Israel is filled with fear and anxiety, especially for the civilians living there. There is a lot of fear in their hearts because missiles could be fired at Israel at any time, and you don't know, will you see another day or not?"

The ongoing conflict in West Asia erupted after the US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials. In response, Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting the US and Israeli facilities, regional capitals, and allied forces in West Asia.

Revital Moses also spoke about an Israeli couple who did not postpone their wedding despite missiles being fired at Israel.

She said, "It was a very happy moment because even in times of raining ballistic missiles, this couple, who are my very good friends, said that the wedding should not stop, we will go in minus four, and we will celebrate our wedding there, and this became so viral on social media that even strangers gathered to celebrate their wedding."

"There was also a rabbi there, who is a priest of our Jewish community, so he conducted this whole ceremony, his friends were there, and then everyone started dancing because bunker should be or is the safest place. So, whatever you do there, hopefully you should be alive. So they took this opportunity to say that if we want to get married, it will happen today. So, with that mindset, they celebrated the ceremony," she added.

Nearly 200 people were injured in Iranian strikes in Israel's Dimona and Arad, with 11 of them seriously injured, according to medics, after Israeli air defences did not intercept at least two ballistic missiles, local media reported on Sunday.

After the strikes on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir announced that Israel will continue to fight the country's enemies on "all fronts," The Times of Israel reported. Later, the IDF said that the Air Force was carrying out strikes in Tehran targeting Iran's infrastructure.