Six civilians killed, five injured in Afghanistan in Pakistani military attack

Kabul: At least six civilians, including women and children, were killed, and five others injured after the Pakistani military struck three residential homes in Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan’s Kandahar Province, local media reported on Saturday.

The latest attack came amid the third round of peace talks between Afghanistan and Pakistan in Istanbul, which reportedly ended in a deadlock.

Speaking to Afghan media outlet TOLO news, Afghan citizen Hayatullah, whose mother was killed and daughter injured, said, “Two or three mortar shells hit our home. My mother was martyred, and this child was injured in the arm."

Meanwhile, another resident, Abdul Manan, said that two artillery shells struck his home, killing his young son and grandson and injuring two other family members

"It’s very painful. No one can understand it. No one knows what we are going through," Manan stated.

In addition to residential areas, a commercial centre in Spin Boldak was also hit in the Pakistani Army's attacks, causing extensive damage to local businesses and property.

Residents said such attacks on civilians and commercial centres are blatant violations of international laws.

“You always do this. These are acts of aggression against us. Civilian and commercial infrastructure must not be targeted,” TOLO news quoted an eyewitness, Najibullah, as saying.

Local officials said Pakistan breached the ceasefire without any provocation and launched attacks on civilians, noting that Afghan forces have not retaliated.

“They always violate the ceasefire, while the Islamic Emirate's forces have mostly remained committed and have not broken the truce,” said Ali Mohammad Haqmal, Head of Information and Culture in Spin Boldak.

However, the third round of peace negotiations between Pakistan and Taliban authorities held in Istanbul aimed at establishing a joint framework for cross-border security and counterterrorism once again ended without any breakthrough, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Friday that the negotiations had been suspended after reaching a deadlock, with no immediate plans to resume talks.