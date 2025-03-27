Six Dead as Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Egypt’s Red Sea Coast

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday when a tourist submarine carrying Russian tourists sank off Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Hurghada, killing six people, according to local authorities. The submarine, named "Sindbad," was carrying 45 Russian tourists and crew members at the time of the accident.

The Russian consulate in Hurghada confirmed that four people were killed, although it was unclear if they were Russian nationals. The remaining passengers were rescued and taken to local hospitals and hotels in Hurghada, but the status of several individuals is still being clarified.

Rescue teams managed to save 29 of the 45 passengers onboard. The Red Sea, a popular destination known for its coral reefs and marine life, plays a vital role in Egypt’s tourism industry, which is a key part of the country’s economy. Russian tourists are an important demographic for the industry.

This tragic event follows similar incidents in recent months. In November, a tourist diving boat sank after being struck by high waves, resulting in four fatalities. Egypt's tourism sector remains crucial to its economy, with the country ranking first in Africa for tourism revenues in 2024 at $14.1 billion.

This incident is under investigation as authorities work to determine the cause of the sinking.