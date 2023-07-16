Live
- Visakhapatnam: Stray dog attacks two children
- We’ve negative cash flow due to ad revenue drop, heavy debt: Musk
- Intense exercise may help keep Parkinson's disease at bay
- SKorea torrential rains: Death toll rises to 33, 10 missing
- Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch may be delayed
- Akhilesh slams Assam CM for his statement on 'Miyan'
- No atonement for sons who don’t take care of parents: HC
- Chandrawal water treatment plant working fully now, says Kejriwal
- India-Japan business collaboration to boost State’s $1 trillion economy dream
- Watch The Viral Video Revealing Astonishing Microscopic View of Peacock Feather
SKorea torrential rains: Death toll rises to 33, 10 missing
Torrential rainfall in South Korea over the past week has claimed 33 lives, while 10 others were missing, authorities said on Sunday.
Torrential rainfall in South Korea over the past week has claimed 33 lives, while 10 others were missing, authorities said on Sunday.
At least 33 people had been found dead in southeastern North Gyeongsang province and central Chungcheong province, Xinhua news agency reported quoting central disaster and safety countermeasure headquarters.
Heavy rain warnings were issued for the provinces, which recorded accumulated precipitation of more than 500 mm for the past week.
Ten people remained unaccounted for, including nine missing in the North Gyeongsang province.
Flooding, housing collapses and landslides increased the casualties across the country.
Seven bodies were recovered overnight from vehicles trapped in a flooded underground tunnel in the central town of Osong.
A total of 7,866 people from 13 cities and provinces were evacuated due to the damage from the downpours.
The number of damages to public facilities reached 149 cases, which included the collapse of road slopes, road damage and destruction, mudslides and flooding.
Damages to private facilities were 124 cases such as housing collapses and flooding, submerged vehicles, damaged fishing boats and destroyed walls.