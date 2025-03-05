Slotkin Rebuts Trump, Pushes Bipartisan Values in Key Address

Democratic U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan positioned herself at the political center in her party’s official rebuttal to former President Donald Trump’s address to Congress, emphasizing bipartisan principles while challenging Trump’s policies.

Slotkin, a moderate from a state Trump carried in the last election, avoided partisan attacks and instead framed her argument around shared values, focusing on national security and economic concerns. She criticized Trump’s leadership, particularly regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, and invoked former Republican President Ronald Reagan to highlight what she described as a departure from past Republican values.

Slotkin took issue with Trump’s handling of U.S. support for Ukraine, referencing his recent conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that led to a pause in American aid. She argued that Reagan’s approach to foreign policy combined military strength with moral clarity, contrasting it with Trump’s actions.

“After what we saw last week in the Oval Office, Reagan must be rolling in his grave,” Slotkin said, asserting that Trump’s decisions undermine longstanding U.S. commitments. “We all want an end to the war in Ukraine, but true strength means standing firm with our allies.

Slotkin also targeted Trump’s economic policies, contending that they have increased costs for middle-class Americans, a demographic that played a key role in shifting support during the last election.

“Do his plans actually help Americans get ahead? Not even close,” Slotkin stated, echoing a broader Democratic critique that the party failed to emphasize economic concerns effectively in the last campaign.

Acknowledging voter concerns about immigration and government spending, Slotkin said she understood frustrations but challenged Trump’s approach. She argued that his policies have exacerbated economic instability and deepened divisions rather than providing real solutions.

Slotkin’s remarks reflect a broader Democratic effort to reclaim the political center as the party recalibrates its strategy in Trump’s second term. Her selection for the rebuttal, amid vocal opposition from the party’s progressive wing, signals a deliberate move to appeal to moderate voters ahead of the next election cycle.

Closing her speech, Slotkin urged Americans to reconsider their political choices, positioning Democrats as a stabilizing force.

“I promise that I, and my fellow Democrats, will do everything in our power to be the principled leaders that you deserve,” she said.