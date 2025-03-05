Slotkin Slams Trump’s Leadership, Warns of Economic Recession

Freshman U.S. Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan delivered a pointed Democratic rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night, cautioning that his leadership style could push the nation into economic turmoil. Speaking from Wyandotte, Michigan, Slotkin asserted that while Americans want change, Trump’s approach has been marked by disorder and disregard for long-term stability.

“Americans demand progress,” said Slotkin, a former intelligence officer and Defense Department official. “But there is a distinction between responsible reform and reckless decisions.”

Slotkin, who secured her Senate seat in a competitive race last year despite Trump’s victory in Michigan, criticized the administration’s economic policies. She pointed to rising costs in essential areas such as groceries, housing, and healthcare, arguing that Trump’s proposals fail to offer meaningful relief.

“The president speaks of economic success, but his plans benefit the wealthiest while doing little for working families,” Slotkin stated. She took particular aim at a proposed tax reduction package, contending that it primarily serves high-income earners.

“We need a tax system that supports middle-class Americans, not just billionaires,” she said. “Trump’s economic agenda prioritizes corporate interests over everyday workers.”

Slotkin also warned that recent tariff policies on Canada and Mexico could contribute to higher consumer prices rather than lowering them, contrary to Trump’s claims.

“If we’re not cautious, these policies could drive the country into a recession,” she said.

Slotkin expressed skepticism about the administration’s government efficiency initiative, which is overseen by Elon Musk. She questioned whether commitments to safeguarding Social Security, Medicare, and veterans' benefits would be upheld.

“The president insists these programs are safe, but Musk has referred to Social Security as a ‘Ponzi scheme,’” she said. “The question is whether this administration truly intends to protect these critical benefits.”

She also raised privacy concerns, alleging that Musk’s team may have extensive access to personal records without adequate oversight.

“Americans deserve to know that their tax returns, health data, and financial information are secure,” Slotkin said. “A more efficient government should not come at the cost of privacy and accountability.”

Slotkin criticized Trump’s handling of foreign relations, referencing a contentious Oval Office meeting between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She argued that Trump’s approach to diplomacy weakens U.S. credibility.

“The scene in the Oval Office was not just political theater—it encapsulated Trump’s entire worldview,” she said. “He aligns with authoritarian figures while alienating allies.”

Slotkin contrasted Trump’s actions with former President Ronald Reagan’s leadership, asserting that Reagan prioritized both military strength and moral clarity.

“We all want peace in Ukraine,” she said. “But Reagan knew that American leadership is about more than transactions—it’s about standing by our allies.”