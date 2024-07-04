Slovak, Polish Presidents hail ties, discuss NATO Summit

Warsaw: Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda spoke highly of bilateral relations as they discussed trade, investment, and the agenda of the upcoming North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit.

Poland and Slovakia have faced various challenges together and have overcome them together, Pellegrini told a joint press conference after his meeting with Duda during a work visit to Warsaw on Thursday.

Dubbing Poland as a key strategic partner, Pellegrini said Poland ranked among the top three countries in terms of trade and investment in Slovakia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pellegrini said they discussed various topics during the meeting, including the agenda for the upcoming NATO summit in Washington.

Duda noted that he would strive during the summit, scheduled for July 9-11, to bring NATO's strategic fuel pipelines to the eastern flank.

This year marks the 25th and 20th anniversaries of Poland and Slovakia becoming NATO allies, respectively.