Slovenia records highest unemployment rate in over 3 years

Slovenia's unemployment rate rose to 4.9 per cent in October, the highest level recorded since March 2021, the country's Statistical Office reported.

The rate increased by 0.4 percentage point compared to September and by 1.4 percentage point from October 2023, when it stood at 3.5 per cent. In September, the unemployment rate was 4.5 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported.

The report highlighted that the jobless rate among men reached 5 per cent, slightly higher than the 4.8 per cent recorded among women.

The rise in unemployment comes as many Slovenian companies face declining demand for their products, leading to planned workforce reductions. Among them is the Slovenian unit of German car parts manufacturer Mahle, which has announced it will lay off 600 workers in Slovenia next year.

In response to the increasing joblessness, the government has announced plans to introduce a new scheme in the coming months to provide state subsidies for individuals temporarily out of work.

