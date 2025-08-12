Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Montana | Two Injured, No Fatalities

A small plane crashed into another plane near the runway at Kalispell Airport in Montana. Officials said two people were hurt in the accident. The pilot lost control of the plane while trying to land. The plane then crashed onto the runway. It struck several other parked planes.

The crash caused fires involving multiple aircraft. Firefighters acted quickly. They were able to put out the fire. Authorities confirmed that no one died in the incident.

The Kalispell Police and Fire Department reported that the plane had one pilot and three passengers on board at the time of the crash. The injured individuals were taken to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation by the authorities.