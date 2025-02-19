South Korea: 17 generals, 13 field grade officers under investigation over alleged roles in martial law

Seoul: A total of 30 military service members, including 17 generals, have been under investigation over their alleged involvement in South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid to impose martial law on December 3, a lawmaker said Wednesday, citing a defence ministry report.

Authorities have so far notified 17 generals and 13 field grade officers that they are under investigation over Yoon's short-lived declaration of martial law, according to the ministry report submitted to Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), Yonhap news agency reported.

Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Park An-su, who was appointed as martial law commander, is the highest-ranking service member and the only four-star general to be under investigation.

The list also includes five three-star generals -- Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Lt. Gen. Jeong Jin-pal, who served as deputy martial law commander; Lt. Gen. Won Cheon-hee, head of the Defence Intelligence Agency; Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, former head of the Defence Counterintelligence Command; Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, former chief of the Army Special Warfare Command; and Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, former head of the Capital Defence Command.

Others on the list include three two-star generals, five one-star generals, three designated for promotion to one-star generals, 11 colonels, one lieutenant colonel and one major.

No junior officers, noncommissioned officers or conscripts are currently under investigation.

In terms of affiliated unit, eight members of the Defence Counterintelligence Command were under investigation -- the highest among the units accused of involvement in martial law operations.

The command is accused of mobilising troops to apprehend politicians and planning to confiscate the servers of the National Election Commission during martial law.

Among the 30 service members under investigation, Gen. Park, Lt. Gen. Yeo, Lt. Gen. Lee, Lt. Gen. Kwak and Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, former head of the Defence Intelligence Command, have been indicted on charges of insurrection and abuse of power.