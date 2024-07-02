South Korea: Driver booked for investigation in deadly car crash in Seoul

Seoul: The driver of a car that barreled into pedestrians, killing nine, in central Seoul this week has been booked for investigation, and police are considering seeking an arrest warrant for him, officials said on Tuesday.



Police also plan to request a forensic analysis of the sedan in connection with the 68-year-old's claim that the vehicle suddenly accelerated out of control when it darted in the reverse direction on a one-way road near Seoul City Hall, plowed through a sidewalk guardrail and struck people on Monday night, reports Yonhap news agency.

Six died at the scene, while the three others were taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead. Those killed included four colleagues from a nearby bank and two employees of the Seoul city government.

Four others were also injured, including the driver, who broke his ribs.

He was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, officials said.

Chung Yong-woo, a senior police officer at the Namdaemun Police Station, said the driver was booked for investigation on charges of negligent driving resulting in deaths and injuries. Police will consider seeking an arrest warrant for him, he said.

Chung said there was no evidence of sudden unintended acceleration aside from the driver's claims. The official said police plan to request an investigation of the driver's vehicle by the National Forensic Service to verify his claim.

The suspect was identified as a bus driver with a 40-year driving career.

As of Tuesday morning, police were reviewing witness statements, CCTV footage and dashcam camera data to establish the exact circumstances of the crash.

Police also plan to question the driver's wife, who was in the sedan at the time of the accident.

"Police will conduct the investigation as promptly as possible to prevent any destruction of evidence," Chung said.