South Korea: Lee vows national interest-focused diplomacy ahead of summits with Trump, Ishiba

Seoul: South Korea President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday that he will spare no effort to achieve mutually-beneficial diplomacy by putting national interests as the top priority, ahead of high-stakes summit talks with US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Lee made the remarks at a meeting with senior aides as he is set to depart for Tokyo for summit talks with Ishiba. Following the Tokyo summit, Lee will travel to Washington for summit talks with Trump on August 25.

"In diplomacy, I think we must prioritise the lasting interests of the nation and all Korean people, rather than my personal position or the temporary standing of the current administration," Lee told the meeting, according to the presidential office.

Amid a shifting international order and trade environment, Lee promised to work toward implementing a "mutually beneficial" diplomatic and security policy, with national interests as the top priority.

"We will continue to seek practical solutions for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula," he added, asking for the public's support.

During the meeting, Lee called for measures to reduce the nation's suicide rates, which remain the highest among member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

"The issue of suicide has become so serious that it can no longer be ignored," he said.

"We must fundamentally shift the policy paradigm, treating suicide as a social disaster."

Lee also directed the establishment of an intergovernmental body tasked with significantly reducing suicide rates, and developing comprehensive suicide prevention and mental health support programmes, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok had said relations with Japan are "very important" with many opportunities for mutual cooperation.

Kim made the remarks during a meeting with Japanese delegates visiting Seoul to attend the Korea-Japan Forum, as President Lee Jae Myung was set to visit Tokyo later this week for summit talks with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

"With the launch of the new administration, South Korea and Japan are moving forward on a future-oriented path," Kim had said.

"The two countries have a very important relationship with many areas of mutual cooperation, and the president's decision to visit Japan was made in that context."