South Korea: Nearly 350 flights at Jeju airport canceled due to snow, winds

Seoul: Nearly 350 flights set to land or take off at Jeju International Airport in South Korea have been canceled on Tuesday due to heavy snow and gusty winds.

Around 347 flights -- 176 outbound flights and 171 inbound flights -- were cancelled at the Jeju airport, affecting about 20,000 outbound passengers, a Korea Airports Corp. (KAC) official said over the phone, Yonhap news agency reported.

Two flights on international routes -- one bound for Macao and the other bound for Taipei -- scheduled to leave the airport at 10:40 p.m. have yet to be cancelled, the official said, adding there remain no planned domestic flights this evening.

On Monday, some flights were also cancelled or delayed at the resort island's airport due to heavy snow and strong winds.

"Passengers need to check their flight schedules in advance as some of the planned flights at Jeju airport are expected to suffer cancellations or delays until Wednesday morning due to heavy snow and winds," the official said.