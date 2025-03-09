South Korea: Number of damaged houses in accidental bombing grows to 142

Seoul : The number of houses damaged in last week's accidental bombing of a South Korean northern village has grown from 58 to 142 following a second survey, the local government said on Sunday.

The village in Pocheon, some 40 kilometres north of Seoul, suffered large-scale damage after two KF-16 fighter jets "abnormally" dropped eight MK-82 bombs outside a training range during live-fire drills on Thursday, reports Yonhap news agency.

Initially, 58 houses were reported damaged, but the number grew to 99 as of Saturday morning, and following a second survey, grew further to 142, according to the Pocheon municipal government.

Twenty-two households have evacuated their homes, while another nine households have returned following partial restoration work.

The interior ministry and the local governments of Gyeonggi Province and Pocheon began a third damage survey and safety inspection earlier in the day.

Earlier on Saturday, it was announced that a northern village accidentally bombed by South Korean fighter jets will be designated a special disaster area.

Acting President and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok instructed officials on Saturday to "swiftly declare the Pocheon area, which suffered massive damage from an erroneous Air Force bombing, a special disaster area to ensure prompt recovery and support for residents."

The accident left 29 people, including 19 civilians, injured and damaged multiple buildings.

Among the injured, six were foreigners, including four Thais, one Nepalese and one Myanmar national, according to the South Korean Defence Ministry, noting they all suffered minor injuries.

Seven civilians, including one Thai and one Myanmar national, as well as two soldiers are receiving treatment at hospitals, according to the ministry on Friday.

Some of the service members were also injured after three of the bombs fell inside a nearby Army base.