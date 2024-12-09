Live
South Korea: Ruling party to elect new floor leader this week amid martial law turmoil
South Korea's ruling People Power Party (PPP) said on Monday that it will elect a new floor leader this week to replace Choo Kyung-ho, who stepped down after a parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol was scrapped.
Choo resigned as the PPP's floor leader shortly after the National Assembly on Saturday failed to pass a motion to impeach Yoon to hold him accountable for the declaration of martial law last week.
The motion was scrapped due to a lack of quorum, as only three lawmakers of the 108-member ruling party cast their ballots in the vote, which required a two-thirds majority, Yonhap news agency reported.
Choo has said he was resigning to 'take responsibility' for the situation where the Assembly pushed to impeach the president for the third time under the constitutional rule.
The PPP plans to elect a new floor leader on Thursday, its chief spokesperson Kwak Kyu-taek told reporters.