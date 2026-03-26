South Korea Unveils $17 Billion ‘Wartime’ Budget as Iran Conflict Shakes Global Economy

SEOUL — Facing a "wartime" economic emergency, the South Korean government announced on Thursday a massive 25 trillion won ($17 billion) supplementary budget. The move is a direct response to the escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has sent global energy prices soaring and threatened the stability of Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

An "Emergency Response System"

President Lee Jae-myung has ordered the immediate activation of an "emergency response system" to mitigate the fallout from the Middle East crisis. Speaking at a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office, Lee emphasized that the speed of the budget's execution would be the deciding factor in its success.

"As the impact of the war in the Middle East continues to grow, the faster a 'wartime supplementary budget' is prepared and passed, the greater its effect will be," President Lee stated.

Key Pillars of the Budget

The supplementary package is designed to act as a shield for the most vulnerable sectors of the South Korean economy. Key focus areas include:

* Fuel Tax Cuts: Expanding existing subsidies and fuel tax reductions to lower the burden on citizens.

* Support for Small Businesses: Direct aid for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggling with the rising cost of logistics and energy.

* Price Stabilization: Bolstering a national "oil price cap system" to prevent domestic fuel prices from spiraling out of control.

* Supply Chain Resilience: Identifying alternative energy sources and securing critical materials that usually pass through the now-disrupted Strait of Hormuz.

Funding Without Debt

In a move to reassure markets, the government confirmed that the 25 trillion won package will be funded entirely through excess tax revenue from the previous year. Budget Minister Park Hong-keun noted that the government aims to avoid issuing new treasury bonds, ensuring that the emergency spending does not trigger a long-term debt crisis or further devalue the Korean won, which recently hit a 17-year low.

Global Context

South Korea’s move comes as other major economies take drastic measures. Japan has begun releasing its strategic oil reserves, and France has called for an emergency G7 meeting to address the "convergence of energy and inflation issues" caused by the war. With nearly 90% of South Korea's oil imports originating from the Middle East, the "wartime" designation reflects the severity of the threat to the nation's energy security.