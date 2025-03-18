South Korean Acting President urges all to respect Constitutional Court's upcoming ruling on Yoon

South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok on Tuesday asked the public to respect the upcoming ruling of the Constitutional Court on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment amid concerns over an intensifying social conflict.

"I sincerely urge the people to respect and accept whatever decision the Constitutional Court makes," Choi said during a Cabinet meeting.

"As tensions between supporters and opponents rise ahead of the Constitutional Court's crucial decision, public concerns over potential violence and clashes are growing," he added.

His comments came as the Constitutional Court deliberates whether to reinstate or remove Yoon from office following his impeachment over a brief martial law declaration on December 3.

The court is widely expected to announce its final ruling later this week, Yonhap news agency reported.

With the final decision looming, large-scale rallies and protests, either opposing or supporting Yoon's removal, took place in major urban centres across the country over the weekend.

Although the demonstrations ended safely and without any major incidents, many are concerned about possible violence after the ruling.

Earlier on Monday, five Opposition parties of South Korea decided to file a petition with a global body of legislatures to request an investigation into South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

Political turmoil has persisted since Yoon's surprise declaration of martial law in December. At that time, the National Assembly was briefly sealed by martial law troops before lawmakers voted to demand Yoon lift the martial law decree.

Rep. Lee Jae-jung of the main Opposition Democratic Party told reporters that the parties plan to request the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to conduct the probe and seek its "support for the South Korean people in ending the insurrection and defending constitutional order."

If Yoon is ousted, the country will be required to hold a snap presidential election within 60 days. If reinstated, he will serve out the remainder of his term through May 2027.