South Korean National Assembly team demands Yoon's removal from office at final impeachment hearing

Seoul: The South Korean National Assembly's legal team demanded President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law during its final arguments before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

Yoon was absent from the courtroom as the team of lawyers began presenting their final arguments on why the court should uphold the National Assembly's impeachment of the President over his surprise declaration of martial law on December 3.

He is expected to appear later in the day to present his own final statement amid keen attention on how he will defend his action and whether he will issue an apology to the nation.

"It became clear through evidence examination during the impeachment trial and the related investigation that (Yoon) violated the Constitution and laws through a series of insurrection actions," Song Doo-hwan, one of the National Assembly's lawyers, said.

"It is hard to imagine a graver reason than the reasons of unconstitutionality and illegality in this case in the past or in the future," he said.

Yoon's legal team spoke next to present their final arguments before the President and Rep. Jung Chung-rai of the main opposition Democratic Party, the head of the Assembly's impeachment panel, were given unlimited time to make their last statements.

The President is expected to use his statement to explain the circumstances that led to his surprise declaration of martial law on December 3 and assert the illegality of his investigation by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) and the prosecution.

Also in focus is whether the President will issue an apology to the nation for the political turmoil caused by his martial law declaration and subsequent impeachment.

Jung has said he will use his final arguments to explain why Yoon should be removed from office, how his claims are different from the truth and how the nation should overcome the current crisis.

The National Assembly's impeachment motion against Yoon accuses the President of violating the Constitution and laws by declaring martial law in the absence of a national emergency and ignoring due procedures, such as holding a Cabinet meeting and notifying parliament.

Yoon has argued his declaration of martial law was an act of governance meant to send a warning to the opposition party over its repeated impeachments of government officials and attempts to cut the government budget, Yonhap news agency reported.

Legal experts anticipate the court will deliver its verdict on whether to remove Yoon from office or reinstate him within two weeks after Tuesday's hearing, citing the precedents of former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye.



