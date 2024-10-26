South Korean President calls for measures to protect citizens amid escalating Iran-Israel conflict

Live
Highlights
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for all-out measures to protect Korean nationals amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the presidential office said Saturday.
Seoul: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for all-out measures to protect Korean nationals amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, the presidential office said Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Israel launched a series of airstrikes against Iran in return for the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile barrage on Israel earlier in the month.
"The top priority is to protect Korean nationals (in Iran and Israel), and all necessary measures should be drawn up to prepare for worsening situations," President Yoon was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.
The government will operate an around-the-clock task force to monitor tensions in the Middle East and map out necessary measures, according to the office.
