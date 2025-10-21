South Korean President Lee calls for police innovation trusted by public amid prosecution reform

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday called on the national police to push reforms to reshape itself into a law enforcement that earns public trust as he vowed to boost police neutrality and democratic oversight.

Lee made the remark during an event celebrating National Police Day as his government is pushing for a prosecution reform aimed at separating its indictment and investigative powers, and gradually expanding regional police systems, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"To truly transform into police loved and trusted by the public, the police force must continue to innovate and change," Lee said in his speech.

"As we stand before a set of major changes, the gradual expansion of an autonomous police system and the separation of investigative and prosecutorial powers, the public is asking us a serious question, 'Will our lives truly improve as police authority expands?' Police should be able to earnestly answer that," he said.

The ruling party-controlled National Assembly has passed a bill disbanding the prosecution headquarters and creating two new agencies each responsible for indictment and investigations.

Like his past liberal predecessors, Lee made it a policy priority to reform the prosecution amid criticism it has abused its exclusive powers in politically motivated investigations.

Lee's remarks on Tuesday are seen as sending a clear message to the police as well, highlighting that they must also pursue reforms to better fulfill their responsibilities to the public.

Lee called for police to step up "accountability and fairness" in investigations and work to establish a trustworthy investigative system.

Lee took the opportunity to highlight the importance of police "neutrality," denouncing the participation of some police leaders in the Dec. 3 martial law attempt led by then President Yoon Suk Yeol.

"We will erase that disgraceful chapter of history and make sure that the police fully stand as a democratic force that protects the Constitution and the people through neutrality and democratic oversight," Lee said.

Police should strive to become a "smart" force capable of responding to emerging threats, such as voice phishing and deepfake cybercrimes, Lee said, pointing out the need for stronger interagency collaboration and the use of artificial intelligence in efforts to prevent those crimes in advance.

Lee also called for "preemptive" measures to better protect ordinary citizens amid a rise in dating-related crimes and stalking, as well as taking aggressive measures to crack down on narcotics crimes and ensure related treatment and rehabilitation systems are firmly established.