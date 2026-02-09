South Korean President Lee congratulates Japan's Takaichi on election victory

Seoul: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her party's victory in an election, wishing for Japan's further development under her leadership and hoping to meet her in South Korea via shuttle diplomacy.

Lee posted the congratulatory message on social media platform X after Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party secured a two-thirds majority in the 465-member House of Representatives in snap elections held Sunday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"I sincerely congratulate you on your election victory," Lee wrote. "I hope Japan will continue to develop further under the prime minister's leadership."

Lee said Seoul and Tokyo took the first step toward shaping the next 60 years of bilateral relations during their summit talks in Nara, Japan, in January and expressed hope to further develop bilateral ties.

"I hope the two countries will broaden and deepen relations based on trust and friendship," Lee said, adding that he looked forward to welcoming Takaichi to South Korea through the next round of shuttle diplomacy in the near future.

The two leaders first held summit talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Gyeongju last October, just days after the Japanese prime minister took office. They later held a second summit in Nara, Takaichi's hometown, last month as part of leader-level exchanges known as "shuttle diplomacy."

During the talks in Nara, Lee and Takaichi agreed to advance bilateral relations through cooperation in "future-oriented" areas, such as supply chains and artificial intelligence. Lee also floated the idea of holding their next summit in his hometown of Andong.

Lee has pledged to pursue a "two-track" approach to diplomacy with Japan by expanding future-oriented cooperation while continuing to address unresolved wartime history issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea.



