Southend Airport Closed After Plane Crash; Flights Cancelled and Rerouted

Southend Airport in the UK, where the small plane crashed, will remain closed until further notice on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses who saw the crash live said taht thety saw a large fireball after the plane crashed near the runway.

The airport in the UK has canceled or rerouted all flights scheduled for Monday. It also advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information.

Emergency services, including police and fire crews, responded quickly by rushing to the spot. Authorities have started the investigation of the crash, but no details about casualties have been confirmed yet.

Officials have asked the public to avoid the area and keep emergency lines free to help the ongoing investigation.