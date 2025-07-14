Live
- Mobile passport seva van service launched in Northeast
- Archaeologists restoring ninth brick tower of Bakong temple in Cambodia's famed Angkor park
- UP’s Badaun to get wheelchair distribution centre for disabled tomorrow
- Rajasthan social media influencer turns drug courier; caught with MDMA drugs
- ‘Superman’ Soars High with Record-Breaking Opening in India
- Intel Layoffs 2025: 4,000 Jobs Slashed in Major Restructuring Led by CEO Lip-Bu Tan
- NSE monthly Electricity Futures receive decent participation in 1st session
- Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit | Pawan Kalyan’s Pan-India Action Epic (2025)
- 3rd Test: India could not cope with theatrics on Day 5, says Broad
- Maha govt to establish separate cell for waste management: Dy CM
Southend Airport Closed After Plane Crash; Flights Cancelled and Rerouted
Highlights
Southend Airport remains closed after a small plane crash on Sunday afternoon. All Monday flights are cancelled or rerouted.
Southend Airport in the UK, where the small plane crashed, will remain closed until further notice on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses who saw the crash live said taht thety saw a large fireball after the plane crashed near the runway.
The airport in the UK has canceled or rerouted all flights scheduled for Monday. It also advised passengers to check with their airlines for the latest information.
Emergency services, including police and fire crews, responded quickly by rushing to the spot. Authorities have started the investigation of the crash, but no details about casualties have been confirmed yet.
Officials have asked the public to avoid the area and keep emergency lines free to help the ongoing investigation.
Next Story