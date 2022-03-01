  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Sri Lanka extends visas of Russian, Ukrainian tourists by 2 months

Sri Lanka extends visas of Russian, Ukrainian tourists by 2 months
x

Sri Lanka extends visas of Russian, Ukrainian tourists by 2 months

Highlights

The Sri Lankan government has decided to extend the visas of over 15,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the country for two months.

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has decided to extend the visas of over 15,000 Russian and Ukrainian tourists in the country for two months.

The cabinet on Monday night approved the visa extension proposal by Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga over the tensions in Ukraine, and agreed that the visa extension should be done without any charges, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Sri Lanka's Ministry of Tourism, there are currently 11,463 Russian and 3,993 Ukrainian tourists in the country.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X