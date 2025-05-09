Sri Lanka Stays Neutral in India-Pakistan Conflict, Supports Peace

Sri Lanka has said that it will not take sides in the India-Pakistan conflict. This was reported during a press meeting held by the Sri Lankan government.

Sri Lanka Will Not Join Any Side

Health Minister and Cabinet Spokesperson Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that Sri Lanka will stay neutral. He explained that the country follows a non-aligned policy, meaning it does not join any group or side in political or military fights.

He said Sri Lanka wants to be independent and stay out of wars between other countries.

Foreign Ministry Watching the Situation

The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry is watching the situation closely and gives regular updates to the government.

Sri Lanka Does Not Support Terrorism

The Minister said that Sri Lanka is fully against terrorism. He said the country is ready to help in stopping terrorism when needed.

Good Relations With India and Pakistan

Sri Lanka said it wants to keep friendly ties with both India and Pakistan. The Minister said both countries have helped Sri Lanka before, and any problems between them should be solved by talking.

Sri Lanka Will Not Allow Its Land for War

Dr. Jayatissa also said that Sri Lanka will not let anyone use its land, water, or airspace to attack another country.

Goal Is Peace

He ended by saying that Sri Lanka’s role is to support peace, not war.











