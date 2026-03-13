  1. Home
Stopping Iran is of greater importance than oil prices: Trump

  • Created On:  13 March 2026 7:51 AM IST
Stopping Iran is of greater importance than oil prices: Trump
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Thursday said stopping the "evil empire" in Iran was of greater importance to him than oil prices, which have been ruling high since the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28.

Iranian attacks on ships and oil infrastructure in West Asia have pushed crude prices above USD 100 a barrel. "The United States is the largest oil producer in the world, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money.

BUT, of far greater interest and importance to me, as President, is stopping an evil empire, Iran, from having nuclear weapons, and destroying the Middle East and, indeed, the World.

Donald Trump, Iran Nuclear Threat, US Iran Conflict, Middle East War, Global Oil Prices, Israel Iran Tensions
