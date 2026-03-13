Strait Of Hormuz Crisis: 3 Indian Sailors Killed, Government Monitoring Vessels

India on Friday confirmed the deaths of three Indian sailors amid rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route linking the Persian Gulf to international markets. Officials also reported that one Indian citizen is currently missing as the conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt maritime and aviation activity across the region.

Government authorities said they are closely monitoring Indian vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the safety of seafarers and the uninterrupted movement of fuel supplies. Rajesh K Sinha, Special Secretary in the Shipping Ministry, said one Indian-flagged vessel moved from the area on Friday and is currently heading towards Africa.

According to officials, there are 24 Indian-flagged vessels in the Persian Gulf west of the Strait carrying 677 Indian seafarers. In the Gulf of Oman east of the Strait, three Indian-flagged ships with 76 Indian sailors remain after an oil tanker, Jag Prakash, departed the region earlier.

Across the wider Gulf region, nearly 23,000 Indian seafarers are working on merchant ships and offshore vessels. The Directorate General of Shipping is maintaining regular contact with them through shipping agencies to monitor their safety.

The government has also set up a control room to assist Indian nationals in West Asia. Officials said the helpline has already received around 900 phone calls and 200 emails from people seeking information and support since it was established on March 4.

Despite the tensions affecting shipping routes, the government said India’s petroleum supplies remain stable. Authorities confirmed that petrol and diesel stocks are sufficient and refineries have adequate crude reserves.

However, officials noted that LPG demand has risen sharply due to panic bookings by households. LPG refill bookings have reportedly surged to 75.7 lakh in recent days. The government has urged citizens not to hoard cylinders and to place bookings only when necessary.

Authorities have also asked state governments to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinders as tensions in the Gulf continue to affect global energy markets.