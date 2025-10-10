Live
- Indoor plants that naturally purify air and refresh your home
- Philippine President orders evacuation after powerful earthquake strikes southern part
- K'taka Minister downplays CM's Oct 13 dinner meet; says nothing special
- First Cold Morning of the Season in Hyderabad, Temperatures Drop to 17–19°C
- Fake ‘Sora’ Apps Flood App Store as OpenAI’s Video Generator Breaks Download Records
- Zero appeals for addition/deletion of names from final Bihar electoral roll, says ECI
- Around 95 pc of total market borrowing target of Bengal govt for 2025-26 to be exhausted in December
- Telangana BJP’s election committee meets to decide candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll
- Dengue Positivity Varies Sharply Across Indian States, Finds PharmEasy Analysis
- Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC asks criminal case to be filed, cites 475 gm gold missing
Strong 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Tsunami Alert Issued
Highlights
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, killing one person and triggering tsunami warnings in the Philippines and Indonesia.
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Philippines on Friday morning, leading to tsunami warnings in both the Philippines and Indonesia.
People in coastal towns have been altered and asked to evacuate as waves over one metre high were expected.
At least one person was killed due to the earthquake. People suffered as there were power cuts and school closures in several areas.
In Davao City, hospital patients were moved outside after buildings shook.
Governor Edwin Jubahib said some buildings were damaged and called the quake “very strong.”
Aftershocks continued in Mindanao, and small tsunami waves were seen in Indonesia’s Talaud Islands.
Officials have urged people to stay calm and be prepared for future quakes.
Next Story