Strong 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Tsunami Alert Issued

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck southern Philippines, killing one person and triggering tsunami warnings in the Philippines and Indonesia.

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Philippines on Friday morning, leading to tsunami warnings in both the Philippines and Indonesia.

People in coastal towns have been altered and asked to evacuate as waves over one metre high were expected.

At least one person was killed due to the earthquake. People suffered as there were power cuts and school closures in several areas.

In Davao City, hospital patients were moved outside after buildings shook.

Governor Edwin Jubahib said some buildings were damaged and called the quake “very strong.”

Aftershocks continued in Mindanao, and small tsunami waves were seen in Indonesia’s Talaud Islands.

Officials have urged people to stay calm and be prepared for future quakes.

